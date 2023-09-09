Developmental Potential

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has recently approved four crucial developmental projects worth Rs.126.2 billion, reflecting a significant stride towards Pakistan’s progress. The Thar Coal Tail Connectivity Project, New Gwadar International Airport project, and scheduled repair of passenger coaches and wagons are key initiatives that hold immense potential for economic development and people’s welfare.

The Thar Coal Tail Connectivity Project emerges as a transformative endeavor, focused on connecting Thar Coal Mines and Port Qasim via railway links. By utilising railways for coal transportation, it will minimise environmental pollution and ease traffic congestion on roads. Moreover, the project empowers the utilization of indigenous Thar Coal, leading to a reduced import bill, economical electricity production, and the upliftment of the local population through job creation and royalty generation.

The New Gwadar International Airport project, now recommended to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), is a crucial milestone anticipated to connect the Central Cities of Balochistan to Punjab. With the completion of this project, the airport will not only cater to domestic needs but also uplift Gwadar’s status as a strategic hub for international commerce. The scheduled repair of passenger coaches and wagons is another noteworthy project that will ensure the safety and comfort of passengers while bolstering the efficiency of railway services.

That being said, it is crucial to establish robust mechanisms to ensure the proper execution and monitoring of these projects. Implementing audit teams and a supervisory board would guarantee that the allocated budget is utilised effectively and that promised deliverables manifest. The history of projects facing delays or limited progress despite approved budgets necessitates absolute diligence in spending the allocated Rs.126.2 billion.

Our struggling economy demands prudent allocation of these funds, and it is imperative to prioritise projects that yield significant benefits and catalyse growth. We cannot afford to squander billions of rupees on ventures that ultimately fail to materialise or provide tangible outcomes. It is essential to utilise the approved budget diligently and transform it into projects that directly impact the lives of the people, contribute to economic stability, and create avenues for progress.