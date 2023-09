Minister for Information Technology Umar Saif has urged the companies to invest in startups in Pakistan.

Addressing an event today, he said the government is doing a whole series of interventions to support them and lower their risk.

He said we will set up such a system that the companies could put money into Pakistan and repatriate it easily.

Umar Saif said Pakistani youth are the second largest online workforce in the world and we are working to make it easy for them to get paid.