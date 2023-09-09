Saturday, September 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

UN chief says global family 'dysfunctional' ahead of G-20 summit in India

UN chief says global family 'dysfunctional' ahead of G-20 summit in India
Anadolu
1:17 PM | September 09, 2023
International

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Friday that the global family is “dysfunctional” and called for “deep, structural” reform ahead of this weekend’s G-20 summit in India.

“Our world is in a difficult moment of transition. The future is multipolar, but our multilateral institutions reflect a bygone age,” he told reporters.

He said that the global financial architecture is “outdated, dysfunctional, and unfair,” urging nations to take bold steps to make those global institutions “truly universal” and representative of today’s realities and more responsive to the needs of developing economies.

“We have no time to lose,” he warned. “I have come to the G-20 with a simple but urgent appeal: We cannot go on like this. We must come together and act together for the common good.”

Guterres also called for $500 billion per year in investments for the UN Sustainable Development Goals, a universal agenda to end poverty in all its forms by 2030.

Law and order situation normal in Chitral: DC

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1694224955.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023