Municipal facilities to be provided indiscriminately, says Mayor Karachi

KARACHI-Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that all of the political parties in the city council are respectable for us and there will be no discrimination in the provision of municipal facilities.

He expressed these views while talking to the UC members of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam who led by Mufti Asad, the parliamentary leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam in the City Council, who met him in his office to brief him on the problems faced in their areas. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the issues of water, sewage, roads and sanitation are a priority in all areas of Karachi. We want to take everyone together in the wider interest of the city and consultation of all parties will be ensured so that the work done will be sustainable and useful, he said.

The Mayor Karachi said in order to fulfill the trust of the people, it is necessary that the UC Chairman and other representatives play an active role for the provision of civic facilities. They will be given full support by the office of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor Karachi. He said that whatever suggestions will be presented for the improvement of the city will definitely be considered and all the problems will be solved through the relevant departments.

On the occasion, Mufti Asad said that we are with Mayor Karachi and will strengthen his hands and we will support the legislation that will be passed in the City Council. Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab appreciated the good wishes of the UC members of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and assured them that all the problems that have been pinpointed by the UC Chairmen will be solved.