ISLAMABAD - Despite crackdown on hoarders of petrol and high speed diesel, the gov­ernment has apparently failed to en­sure smooth supply of petroleum products across the country. While addressing a press con­ference here, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Ma­lik yesterday said that inspection teams Wednesday night had in­spected more than 900 sites in two districts of Punjab, where 21 first information reports (FIRs) were registered; seven petrol pumps were sealed and imposed fine amounting to Rs 785,000 over fuel hoarding. He said that the teams inspected 530 differ­ent sites in Sargodha District and 437 sites in Faisalabad. In one district, a fine amounting to Rs 230,000 was imposed besides sealing six petrol pumps, while in other district, a fine of Rs 553,000 was imposed after seal­ing a petrol pump.

The minister further said that 21 FIRs have also been regis­tered, and one petrol pump has been sealed. These outlets were not providing fuel despite suffi­cient stocks in their storages, he added. He said the inspection teams had shut down illegal storages operating in various areas including Shorkot, Darbar Sultan Bahu, Machike Sheikhu­pura and Vehari.

Some black sheep want to hi­jack the entire country, every time they see windfall at interna­tional level to make some extra money, they resorts to exploita­tion, but this exploitation must end now, the minister said.

The minister said that the government had asked the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority to conduct an audit of the Oil Marketing Companies, regard­ing their financial health, infra­structure, storage capacity and maintaining the required petrol and diesel stocks.

He said that as per the warning given to the hoarders the other day to shun the illegal practice, inspection will continue unabat­ed against those elements who are creating problems for the masses.

Musadik said that the Prime Minister has directed that when there are sufficient stocks of pe­troleum products, none of the country’s pumps should dry out. “It is our resolve that no pump should dry out,” he added.

He reiterated a firm resolve of the government that it would not allow anyone to cause ‘dry-out’ at petrol pumps by creating an artificial shortage of petrol and diesel, as the country had sufficient stocks to meet petrol needs for 20 days and diesel for 29 days.

“I have a conversation with the head of Pakistan Petro­leum Dealers Association who assured the government that the body would not defend the hoarders and black sheep in its rank,” Musadik Malik said.

The minister said he also held meetings with representatives of different Oil Marketing Com­panies (OMCs) with the direc­tives to ensure a smooth sup­ply of fuel from their depots to petrol pumps without any de­lay. The minister said that pet­rol pumps are complaining that they are not getting supplies, so how can they provide petrol and diesel to the masses.

Musadik Malik said a warning had been issued to Oil Market­ing Companies (OMCs), dealers, transporters and depot owners, who were involved in hoarding or creating an artificial short­age, to immediately stop this ille­gal practice or get ready for dire consequences.