Farewell ceremony in honor ofLUMHS MS held

HYDERABAD - A fare­well ceremony was orga­nized in honor of Medical Superintendent Dr. Shahid Islam Junejo on his retire­ment by the administrative officers, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff associa­tions of the University Hos­pital, here. The ceremony was held at the lecture hall of Civil Hospital Hyderabad. Addressing the ceremony Dr. Shahid Islam Junejo said that I have spent 27 years in the administrative and oth­er departments of the hospi­tal and fulfilled my respon­sibilities during this period with hard work and dedica­tion. I served this hospital with all my heart and will never forget the love I re­ceived from my colleagues here. Dr. Shahid paid grati­tude to the Almighty Allah thanks and said medical is a sacred profession. We have to fulfill our responsibilities with hard work and dedica­tion. He said that during my tenure as Medical Superin­tendent, I tried to solve all the problems of the hospi­tal and was quite success­ful due to the team spirit of the entire staff. Later, Vice Chancellor LUMHS Jamsho­ro Professor Dr. Ikramuddin Ujan, faculty members of LUMHS Jamshoro, doctors, nurses and various associa­tions of paramedical staff presented traditional gifts of Sindh i.e cap ,ajrak and flower bouquets. Medical Superintendent Dr. Munir Ahmad Sheikh, who took charge after the retirement of Dr. Shahid, hoped that all staff of the hospital will con­tinue to serve the patients with renewed spirit and dedication. The patients, he said, come to Liaquat Uni­versity Hospital with great hope of curing every dis­ease. They said that the ad­ministration in Hyderabad and Jamshoro hospitals was on alert to deal with most of medical emergencies dur­ing the general elections 2024. On the eve of gen­eral Election 14 gunshot wounded from Mirpur Ba­thoro were brought to Civil Hospital Hyderabad, where they were given timely medical aid. Vice Chancel­lor LUMHS Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Ikramuddin Ujan, faculty members of LUMHS Jams­horo Prof. Dr. Ashok Nasrani, Prof. Dr. Raqbal Shah, Prof. Dr. Riyaz Ahmed Raja, Prof. Dr. Javed Altaf Jatt, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Hamid Ali, Prof. Dr. Arshad Hussain Abaro. Professor Akram Bajwa and other faculty members in­cluding doctors, nurses and paramedical staff and ad­ministrative officers partici­pated the ceremony in large numbers.