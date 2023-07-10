DG Info KP for bringing pleasant changes in radio programmes

PESHAWAR - Director General Information of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Baseer Ali Rehman on Sunday emphasised bringing about pleasant changes in the programmes and structure of Pakhtunkhwa Radio.

He said this while addressing the certificates awarding ceremony to the guest producers and duty officers of the Pakhtunkhwa Radio who performed their duties on the special marathon broadcast of Eid-ul-Azha.

He said, “The provincial government wants to stabilise its only radio network and in this struggling for improvement.”

The entire government machinery including the Information Secretary would fully support the new radio administration, he added.

“It is the provincial government’s own brand radio while providing quality infotainment to the listeners and viewers is one of the primary duties of this radio,” he said.

He also paid visits to different sections of the Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM 92.2 Peshawar station and later chaired the briefing in that regard.

DG Information maintained that it was the need of the hour for media organisations to continuously improve with passage of the time and assured that all needed resources would be provided to Pakhtunkhwa Radio for the purpose.

He said, “The new administration shall expedite the cases related to radio improvement so that they can be dealt with in time.”

On the issues raised by Station Director Ghulam Hussain Ghazi, the DG Information clarified that Information Minister Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel in his recent visit to Pakhtunkhwa Radio, in principle had agreed to the demands for the installation of a new long-range transmitter and opening a PLA account.

He said, “These two issues will be permanently resolved with the approval of the caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan.

He said, “The only broadcasting house of the provincial government will be able to devote its resources for the improvement of radio transmissions.”

He also hailed the initiative of live streaming the radio broadcasts through social media and hoped that this step would be tantamount to the radio listening expansion beyond Peshawar and to the whole world.