Wednesday, May 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Ahsan Iqbal brushes aside vendetta perception against Imran Khan

Ahsan Iqbal brushes aside vendetta perception against Imran Khan
3:27 PM | May 10, 2023
National

Federal Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday dispelled the impression the government had any vendetta against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, saying the former premier was not being victimised politically. 

“Imran was arrested in a case pertaining to corruption and this is part of accountability,” he told foreign media journalists. 

The PML-N leader's comments come in response to Imran’s arrest on Tuesday in the Al-Qadir Trust case and subsequent unrest in the country.

He said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Imran Khan in a legal manner but PTI workers and supporters resorted to violence and anarchy in the country. “Taking the country hostage is fascism,” he said. 

Mr Iqbal stressed that there were many democratic ways to protest but “this is not the way”. The actions of PTI followers were against the interest of Pakistan, the planning minister said, highlighting that schools had been closed while national institutions were being targeted.

Army called in to assist police in Punjab, KP

“The miscreants will be handled by NAB because it made the arrest,” he said. 

“Imran also arrested political opponents during his term as prime minister but we never resorted to such violence. This shows that Imran is on path to create chaos in society.” He said Imran wanted accountability in the country and his arrest was also a part of that.

Tags:

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1683707446.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023