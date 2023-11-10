Data Literacy: A vital skill for the future of work

In this day and age, our senses are overloaded with tonnes of data. We can use this information to our advantage by solving problems that we would not be able to tackle without data and by making better decisions by utilising available ma­terial. Efficient use of data requires an understanding of the data. This is where data literacy comes in.

Data literacy means being able to read, understand, and utilise data in various ways. An individual who reads or comprehends data, in ad­dition to making more informed decisions, can critically assess the information presented. Being data literate also means that you are clear and concise when communi­cating complex data concepts.

The demand for data-literate professionals is increasing because businesses and organisations are becoming more data-driven. Data literacy in businesses can be used to make informed decisions re­garding product development, marketing, and customer service, such as identifying which products customers purchase the most. Data literacy can also play a crucial role in our everyday lives. It can help us make more informed decisions about everything, from our health to our personal relationships. Anyone who wants to succeed in the 21st century can explore this world of data and become data lit­erate. This in-demand skill is an as­set for people to invest in.

IRFAN BORICHA,

Karachi.