Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan says government is taking steps to improve the health and education sector in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Chairing a meeting of Departmental Heads in Skardu, Chief Minister said that a nursing college will be established soon to overcome the shortage of general nurses in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He also said special strategy is being made to overcome the shortage of teachers in schools and two high schools in Skardu will be given higher secondary status soon.