Tuesday, October 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

FM Jilani reaches Azerbaijan to attend ECO meeting

FM Jilani reaches Azerbaijan to attend ECO meeting
Web Desk
10:39 PM | October 10, 2023
National

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Tuesday arrived in Shusha, Azerbaijan to attend the 27th meeting of Council of Ministers (COM) of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Foreign Minister Jilani will address the Council of Ministers (COM) and hold bilateral meetings with participating ministers of member states and other dignitaries on the sidelines of the event, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press statement.

At the 27th COM, the member states will discuss the promotion of sustainable economic development of the ECO region through trade and economic cooperation and mutual assistance in social, cultural, technical and scientific fields. The Theme of this year’s event is “Green Transition and Interconnectivity”.

As the policy-making forum of the ECO, the Council of Ministers approves the decisions and annual work plan of the Organization, it was added.

As a founding member, Pakistan remains strongly committed to ECO’s aims and objectives and has remained at the forefront of all major ECO initiatives/agreements such as the ECO Trade Agreement (ECOTA) and the ECO Transit Transport Framework Agreement (ECOTTFA), the spokesperson said.

Death toll from flash floods in Indian Himalayas climbs to 74

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1696924402.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023