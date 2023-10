The last solar eclipse of the year 2023 will take place during the current month of October.

As per the Department of Meteorology, the second eclipse will start at 8:04pm on Oct 14, ending at 1:55am on Oct 15. However, the eclipse could not be seen in Pakistan.

On the other hand, the last lunar eclipse of the year will be taking place on October 28.

On this day the lunar eclipse will start at 11:02pm and will be in the full swing by 1:14am, ending at 3:26pm on October 29.