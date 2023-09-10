Sunday, September 10, 2023
Caretaker PM announces new easy visa regime for businessmen

12:49 PM | September 10, 2023
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has announced a new easy visa regime for foreign businessmen desiring to visit Pakistan.

In a statement after the fifth meeting of the Apex Committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council, he said the foreign businessmen who want to visit Pakistan would be issued easy visas on the basis of a single document from their country or from international business organizations.

The Prime Minister said if Pakistan’s chambers of business or business organizations issue a document to a foreign businessman, easy visas would also be issued to them.

He expressed the hope that under this new visa regime, Pakistan would enter a new phase of business and economy.

