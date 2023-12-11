Rescue 1122 issues safety guidelines for gas heater usage

ABBOTTABAD - The District Emergency Officer Abbottabad, Muhammad Arif Khattak on Sun­day issued important safety guide­lines for the use of gas heaters to ensure the well-being of residents.

The guidelines were issued as every year gas leakage and oth­er fire incidents claims dozens of life in the two districts of Hazara region including Abbottabad and Mansehra during the winter sea­son.

He emphasised the cleanliness of gas heaters and conduct regular checks for potential leaks. “Ensure proper room ventilation by keep­ing windows, doors, or ventilators slightly open.”

Maintain a minimum distance of five feet between the heater and flammable objects. Never leave the heater unattended while it is operational, and securely turn it off when leaving the room or the house.

Advocate for limited use of gas heaters, encourage the use of warm clothing, and ensure heat­ers are turned off before bedtime. Be vigilant during gas load-shed­ding times to avoid potential over­filling in rooms when gas is re­stored. Discourage using heaters for drying clothes; restrict their use solely for heating purposes.

Highlight the health risks asso­ciated with continuous gas heat­er use, especially the production of harmful carbon monoxide gas. When using electric heaters, pay careful attention to wiring, sock­ets, and switch safety.

Exercise caution when using coal or wood, ensuring proper dis­posal of ashes and maintaining fresh air circulation.

Thoroughly extinguish coal or wood embers before going to sleep. In case of a fire or any emer­gency, residents are urged to con­tact the Rescue 1122 helpline at 1122 for immediate assistance.