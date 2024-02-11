Sunday, February 11, 2024
Dr Javed highlights Rs 90 bln investment in health sector

Our Staff Reporter
February 11, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javaid Akram emphasized the significant strides made in the province’s health sector, revealing a staggering investment of Rs 90 billion. Speaking at a conference organized by the Pakistan Acad­emy of Family Physicians at a local hotel here on Saturday, Dr. Akram commended the organizers for addressing crucial health issues and stressed the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle. He expressed concern over the high prevalence of hypertension and diabetes in Pakistan, urg­ing proactive measures. Dr. Akram underscored the pivotal role of family medicine and called for decisive action against perpetrators of inhu­man acts. Additionally, he reflected on Pakistan’s demographic trajectory, foreseeing its ascent to the third-largest country by population in thirty years. The event witnessed widespread participa­tion from the medical community, with prayers for continued service to the people of Pakistan.

Our Staff Reporter

