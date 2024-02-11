Light to moderate rains, snowfall forecast in Kashmir

Lahore - The Meteo­rological Department has fore­cast light to moderate rains and snow during February 18–20 at various places on both sides of the line of control in the Hima­layan state of Jammu and Kash­mir. It may be added that the weather conditions will remain dry until February 17, accord­ing to the forecast. In view of significant snow accumulation and sub-freezing temperatures over many mountainous areas, travelers have been advised to follow advisories from the administration and concerned functions.