Thursday, January 11, 2024
Gilani predicts PPP's victory with heavy margin

Gilani predicts PPP’s victory with heavy margin
APP
January 11, 2024
Multan

MULTAN   -   Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani expressed confidence that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would secure a substantial victory in the upcoming elections, attributing this anticipated success to the party’s people- friendly policies. Speaking to the public and local influencers gathered at Gilani House on Wednesday, he highlighted the PPP’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of the masses and providing them with maximum facilities for a more comfortable life. Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani maintained, that PPP values the contributions of its dedicated workers and assured that this recognition would persist in the future.

APP

