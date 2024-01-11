Police arrest 9 gangsters from capital

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 9 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered a huge cache of drugs, valuables and weapons from their possession, a public relations officer said on Wednesday. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Tarnol police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Adil and Asim Butt involved in drug peddling and recovered 5,936 gram heroin and 5,780 gram hashish from their possession. The Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused namely Waseem involved in theft activities and recovered stolen valuables worth 2.5 million rupees from his possession. The Secretariat police team arrested an accused namely Saad Amjad and recovered one nine pistol from his possession, while police team also arrested an accused namely Noran Khan involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders. Similarly, the Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Waheed Masih and recovered 10 liters of alcohol from his possession. The Lohi Bher police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Umar and Rahat and recovered 1,027 gram heroin and 1,014 gram hashish from their possession. The Ramna police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Kareem and recovered 20 gram Ice from his possession.

Furthermore, the Bhara Kahu police team arrested two accused namely Ikram and Saluhdeen and recovered one 9mm pistol and one dagger from their possession. The Karachi Company police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Rizwan and recovered 237 gram heroin from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained.