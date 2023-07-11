Tuesday, July 11, 2023
PCC meeting reviews privatisation of Services International Hotel

PCC meeting reviews privatisation of Services International Hotel
Web Desk
12:28 AM | July 11, 2023
 A meeting of the Privatisation Committee of the Cabinet (PCC) was held under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

In the meeting, privatisation of Services International Hotel and other issues were reviewed. The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation directed to proceed with the process of privatisation of Services International Lahore and House Building Finance Corporation.

Federal Minister for Electricity Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Privatisation and Chairman Privatisation Commission Abid Hussain Bhiyo, Special Assistant for Finance Tariq Bajwa, Special Assistant Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Chairman RRMC Ashfaq Yusuf Tola were also present in the meeting. , federal secretaries and senior officials attended.

A summary was presented regarding the privatisation of Services International Hotel and the committee was told about its privatisation process.

The Privatisation Commission also presented a summary of the privatisation of House Building Finance Company Limited which involved a single (pre-qualified) bidder.

Public gatherings banned in Islamabad under Section 144

The summary regarding the privatisation of Roosevelt Hotel and Sindh Engineering Limited was postponed.

It was said in the meeting there would be further consultation with the Ministry of Aviation for the privatisation of Roosevelt Hotel.

Web Desk

