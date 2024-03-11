Monday, March 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Fire erupts in Karachi passport office warehouse

Agencies
March 11, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  Old files, huge record of the warehouse burnt into ashes as fire broke out in Passport Office’s warehouse in Karachi’s Saddar area on Sunday. Abrar Sheikhm, station fire officer in Saddar said at 5am early in the morning rescue officials were informed about the fire incident. 4 fire brigade ve­hicles and a snorkel took part in the operation and controlled the fire after an hour. As a result of the fire incident, the entire record and old files of pass­port office burnt into ashes. The reason behind the cause of fire could not be confirmed yet.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1710059159.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024