Fire erupts in Karachi passport office warehouse

KARACHI - Old files, huge record of the warehouse burnt into ashes as fire broke out in Passport Office’s warehouse in Karachi’s Saddar area on Sunday. Abrar Sheikhm, station fire officer in Saddar said at 5am early in the morning rescue officials were informed about the fire incident. 4 fire brigade ve­hicles and a snorkel took part in the operation and controlled the fire after an hour. As a result of the fire incident, the entire record and old files of pass­port office burnt into ashes. The reason behind the cause of fire could not be confirmed yet.