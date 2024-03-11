Sindh notifies new school timings for Ramadan

The Sindh government on Monday issued a new schedule of school timings during the holy month Ramadan, which commenced with the sighting of moon this evening.

A notification issued by the Sindh Education Department stated that the schools across the province functioning in the morning shift will open from 7:30am to 11:30am, while the afternoon shift would function from 11:45am to 2:45pm.

Meanwhile, morning shift timings will be 7:30am to 10:30am and 10:45am to 1:15pm on Fridays during the blessed month.



Meanwhile, a separate notification for new timings for all Sindh colleges was also issued, according to which, the morning shift classes will take place from 8:30am to 12pm and evening shift classes will be held from 2:30pm to 5:00pm.



The Muslims in the country will observe their first Roza tomorrow (Tuesday) as the Ramadan moon was in Pakistan on Monday evening.



Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad made the official announcement of moon sighting following a meeting in Peshawar.

The clerics from all schools of thought attended the huddle to ascertain the beginning of the ninth Islamic month.

The holy month, which is observed with religious fervour and zeal, will see millions of Pakistanis fasting from dawn till sunset with the fasting hours falling between 12 to 17 hours — depending on the geographical locations across the globe.

Over a billion believers across the world will fast during Ramadan to practice patience and self-control while also promoting charity and welfare.

