2,519 FIRs, 502 premises sealed for violating dengue SOPs

Rawalpindi-The Rawalpindi administration had registered as many as 2,519 FIRs on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date in various areas of the Rawalpindi district, said District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Sajjad Mehmood here Sunday.

Giving details of the punitive actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had sealed 502 premises, issued tickets to 765, and a fine of Rs 43,47,500 imposed on violations of dengue SOPs in 2023.

Dr Sajjad informed that around 399 confirmed cases had been reported in the district this year, while the number was six in 2021, and 764 in 2022 during the period.

The health officer further stated that presently,89 patients were admitted to the district’s hospitals, including 19 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital,23 to the District Headquarters Hospital,44 to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) and two to Kalar Syeda Hospital.

During last week’s indoor vector surveillance, the teams checked 7,431 houses and larvae were detected at 485 sites while during outdoor surveillance larvae were found at 65 spots while inspecting 3,267 places.

He added that the last two days’ rains had increased the threat of mosquito breeding which needed to be tackled immediately.

Dr Sajjad said that puddles of water, which get stagnant due to rain, become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and spread diseases like malaria and dengue fever.

He also urged the residents to clean their water tanks and not leave any place wet with stagnant water.

The health officer said that dengue fever was not a life-threatening disease, but it can cause severe life-threatening complications if not treated properly.

“If you have a fever of 3-10 days duration with associated symptoms like headache, muscle and joint pains, retro-orbital pain (pain behind the eyeballs), and skin rash, then you need to get yourself checked”, he added.