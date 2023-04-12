Share:

Astronomers on Wednesday predicted that Eidul Fitr is likely to fall on April 22 in Pakistan.

The prediction was based on the occurrence of a solar eclipse that was set to take place on Thursday, April 20, starting at 6:30 am and ending at 12 noon.

The eclipse would happen on the 29th of the moon date, and the new moon would appear on the next day.

Astronomers stated that the new moon would not be visible in countries where the solar eclipse occurs on April 20.

Hence, Eid-ul-Fitr would be held in Pakistan on Saturday, April 22.

Experts also predicted that the solar eclipse could have negative effects on the weather in many countries worldwide.

Eidul Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan and it is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm.