12-camel convoy loaded with 852kg hashish seized in Gwadar

GWADAR - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting an intelligence-based op­eration recovered 852kg hashish from Pasni city of district Gwadar in Balochistan, reported on Sunday. According to an ANF spokesperson, the Force was informed that 852 kilograms hashish was being smuggled on 12 camels in Balochistan’s Pasni area. Taking an urgent action, the ANF per­sonnel cordoned off the smugglers and recovered drug worth millions of rupees. ANF claimed that it was committed to eradicate smuggling from the country. Last week, ANF while conducting 11 op­erations recovered over 724 kg drugs and arrested nine accused.