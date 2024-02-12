Burgeoning population

The world population has been growing at an accelerated pace for the last two decades. It took hun­dreds of thousands of years for the world population to grow to 1 bil­lion—then in just another 200 years or so, it grew sevenfold. In 2011, the global population reached 7 billion, which has now crossed 8 billion by this year 2023.

This drastic growth in the world population is extremely worri­some for both developed and de­veloping countries. It is posing and laying bare a spate of threats to the global community in the shape of unprecedented rainfall, climate change, and unfathomable glob­al warming that are further per­petuating insurmountable ramifi­cations on the world community. The burgeoning world population affects economic development, employment, income distribution, poverty, and social protection.

The recent past has seen enor­mous changes in fertility rates and life expectancy. These are the very drivers that are perceived to be contributing significantly to the world population. In the late 1960s, the fertility rate in less de­veloped regions started falling. The world fertility rate dropped from almost 5 to around 2.5 chil­dren per woman in the present world. According to the latest re­port of the UN, which forecasts that this downward trend will continue and that over the course of this century, the world total fer­tility rate will continue to fall from 2.5 to just over 2. Furthermore, life expectancy is a driver of levi­athan population. Global average life expectancy has increased by 5 years between 2000 and 2015, the fastest increase since the 1960s. The increase in life expectancy is the result of advances in modern medicines and improvements in living standards. These have sig­nificantly abated infant child and maternal mortality.

Shedding light on the world’s most populous continent, it is Asia. Asia is the largest and the most populous continent in the world, with some leading coun­tries contributing to the world’s population rate. China, India, and Pakistan are the leading contribu­tors to the global population. It is estimated that these trends would ramp up with the passage of time. Reportedly, India’s population would be enhanced with the ad­dition of 24.4% by 2030, where­as, China would stand with the ad­dition of 3.9% population to her current population.

There are multiple reasons that are driving rapid growth in the world’s population, inter alia in­clude, lack of consensus of women in giving birth to a child, no fam­ily planning, depriving women of education, and patriarchal men­tality is causing the world to bear the brunt of mammoth popula­tion. These factors have indelible repercussions on the earth.

The fact can’t be put aside that the region is under the feloni­ous and scathing condition. Glob­al warming, erratic change in na­ture, snowfall, melting of glaciers are deteriorating the condition of the region miserably. To illustrate the point, China is the biggest in­dustrialist country. The Chinese Government is burning its mid­night oil to satiate the rapacious appetite of the masses and main­tain its economy. In result, they manufacture goods and materi­als in an abundant amount which ultimately perturbs the natural order. China is the largest con­tributor to carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Its aftermath can be underlined seeing and scrutinis­ing the gigantic and destructive flood in Pakistan. Pakistan lies next to China. Pakistan doesn’t emit enough gas, yet she is un­der the disastrous consequences of global warming. Similarly, In­dia also received an unfathomable flood in 2022. Seeing such humon­gous destruction, Asian countries have not taken any practical mea­sures rather than paying lip ser­vice to such devastation.

NASRULLAH KHADIM,

Kandhkot.