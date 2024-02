HYDERABAD - A suspect was shot dead in a police en­counter in the jurisdiction of B-Section police station in Lati­fabad near the embankment of River Indus. The police spokes­man informed here on Sunday that the police received infor­mation about the presence of a gang of robbers in that area after which a police team rushed to the spot. He claimed that the suspects opened fire on the police in a bid to escape but one of them sustained a fatal gunshot injury while his accomplices escaped.