Google doodle that tantalises your taste buds

In an interesting happening, the Google Doodle showcased a popular street food from South Asia called 'pani puri', also known as 'gol gappay' in Pakistan.

This delightful animation is part of Google's tradition of changing its logo to celebrate special occasions, famous personalities and cultural traditions.

The interactive game featured in the doodle invites users to assist a street vendor in fulfilling pani puri orders. The animation depicts a lively street food stall with a vendor and a customer.

By clicking on the play button, users can choose between two game modes: 'Timed' and 'Relaxed'. In both modes, players must select the appropriate flavours and quantities of gol gappay based on the customers' preferences.

The game's design is reminiscent of popular kitchen and cooking-themed games available on the Google Play Store. Pani puri, or gol gappay, is a street food consisting of a crisp shell filled with potatoes, chickpeas, spices, or chilis, and served with flavoured waters. The essential ingredient for the water is tamarind pulp.