Imran’s sister Dr Uzma Khan booked in Rs6b fraud case: ACE

UZAFFARGARH/LAHORE - Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Es­tablishment (ACE) Sunday said that a fraud case was registered against a sister and brother-in-law of former prime minis­ter and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan for buying 5,261-Kanals of expensive land in the Layyah district at cheap rates through fraud. A spokes­man for the ACE on Sunday said on Twitter that Dr Uzma Khan, the sister of Imran Khan, and her husband Ahad Majeed had bought the piece of land worth six billion rupees in just 13 crore. The ACE Layyah circle prepared a report before regis­tering the case against Dr Uzma Khan and her husband Ahad Majeed. The spokesman also shared a copy of the FIR of the social networking site.

According to the first informa­tion report (FIR), Dr Uzma Khan had bought 5,261 kanals in the Nawan Kot area of Layyah at a cost of Rs130m through fraud and political pressure while the land’s actual price was Rs6 bil­lion. Dr Uzma Khan shared reg­istration of the land with her husband, Ahad Majeed. The land was bought near the Great­er Thal Canal project.

The FIR said the local people did not know about the project while the information was avail­able with Dr Uzma Khan and she wanted to take undue benefit from the deal. The ACE offi­cial disclosed that 500 kanals were snatched from the local people and they were forced by the district administration to leave the land, which was illegal. Ghulam Asghar Pat­wari did fake mutations of 2,000 kanals. The ACE reg­istered the case against Dr Uzma Khan, Ahad Majeed, and patwari Ghulam Asghar