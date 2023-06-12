Imran’s sister Dr Uzma Khan booked in Rs6b fraud case: ACE

UZAFFARGARH/LAHORE - Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sunday said that a fraud case was registered against a sister and brother-in-law of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan for buying 5,261-Kanals of expensive land in the Layyah district at cheap rates through fraud. A spokesman for the ACE on Sunday said on Twitter that Dr Uzma Khan, the sister of Imran Khan, and her husband Ahad Majeed had bought the piece of land worth six billion rupees in just 13 crore. The ACE Layyah circle prepared a report before registering the case against Dr Uzma Khan and her husband Ahad Majeed. The spokesman also shared a copy of the FIR of the social networking site.
According to the first information report (FIR), Dr Uzma Khan had bought 5,261 kanals in the Nawan Kot area of Layyah at a cost of Rs130m through fraud and political pressure while the land’s actual price was Rs6 billion. Dr Uzma Khan shared registration of the land with her husband, Ahad Majeed. The land was bought near the Greater Thal Canal project.
The FIR said the local people did not know about the project while the information was available with Dr Uzma Khan and she wanted to take undue benefit from the deal. The ACE official disclosed that 500 kanals were snatched from the local people and they were forced by the district administration to leave the land, which was illegal. Ghulam Asghar Patwari did fake mutations of 2,000 kanals. The ACE registered the case against Dr Uzma Khan, Ahad Majeed, and patwari Ghulam Asghar