Condolence reference for late journalist Parvez Shoukat held at KPC

KARACHI - A condolence reference in memory of senior jour­nalist and President of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (Workers), late Parvez Shoukat was held here at Karachi Press Club on Monday where speakers paid rich tribute to late unionist.

Addressing the condolence reference, senior journalist Mazhar Abass said Parvez Shoukat was unionist in real sense and he played dynamic role in resolving issues of the media persons.

“I have worked with Parvez Shoukat for de­cades but left union politics when so many groups emerged within PFUJ that harmed the cause of union,” he said. He said he personally took efforts for the unification of the PFUJ but failed and then left such kind of politics. Paying tribute to late Parvez Shoukat, Mazhar Abbas said he was com­mitted and dedicated media worker.

Former secretary general of united PFUJ Amin Yousaf said late Parvez Shoukat was genuine trade unionist who fought cases of the aggrieved media workers in courts and other forums and resolved their issues. He said he had participates in the funeral prayer of Parvez Shoukat in which large number of people attended which is the evi­dence that late Parvez was liked by the people be­longing to all sections of society.

Senior journalist Javed Chaudhry said Parvez Shoukat was a dedicated unionist and also re­garded all media workers irrespective of their status. On his death, PFUJ has deprived of a com­mitted unionist, he added.