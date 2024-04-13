Joint inquiry to ascertain facts of Bahawalnagar incident: ISPR

Says unfortunate incident occurred in Bahawalnagar recently resolved through collaborative efforts of military, police authorities n Punjab govt constitutes JIT to determine facts, fix responsibility: Spokesperson.

RAWALPINDI - An unfortunate incident occurred in Bahawalnagar district recently was promptly addressed and re­solved through collaborative efforts of military and police authorities, says a press release issued by the Inter- Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

“Despite this, certain factions with vested motives started fan­ning vitriolic propaganda on social media to create divisions between state institutions and government departments,” the ISPR said. “To ensure a fair and deliberate inquiry, and to determine responsibility for violation of laws and misuse of au­thority, a joint inquiry comprising security and police officials will be conducted for ascertaining the facts and apportioning responsibility.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Punjab government said that the Bahawalnagar incident is regret­table, and the Punjab government has formed a Joint Inquiry Team (JIT) comprising officials of home department as well as state security agencies to ascertain facts and fix responsibility for this incident.

The spokesperson said that vest­ed interests will not be allowed to propagate against the spirit of unity and cooperation existing between all forces serving Pakistan.