Joint inquiry to ascertain facts of Bahawalnagar incident: ISPR

Says unfortunate incident occurred in Bahawalnagar recently resolved through collaborative efforts of military, police authorities n Punjab govt constitutes JIT to determine facts, fix responsibility: Spokesperson.
RAWALPINDI - An unfortunate incident occurred in Bahawalnagar district recently was promptly addressed and resolved through collaborative efforts of military and police authorities, says a press release issued by the Inter- Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.
“Despite this, certain factions with vested motives started fanning vitriolic propaganda on social media to create divisions between state institutions and government departments,” the ISPR said. “To ensure a fair and deliberate inquiry, and to determine responsibility for violation of laws and misuse of authority, a joint inquiry comprising security and police officials will be conducted for ascertaining the facts and apportioning responsibility.”
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Punjab government said that the Bahawalnagar incident is regrettable, and the Punjab government has formed a Joint Inquiry Team (JIT) comprising officials of home department as well as state security agencies to ascertain facts and fix responsibility for this incident.
The spokesperson said that vested interests will not be allowed to propagate against the spirit of unity and cooperation existing between all forces serving Pakistan.