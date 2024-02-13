ECP directs re-polling in 7 polling stations of NA-253

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has notified the conduct of re-polling in 7 polling stations in NA-253 and PB-9 Kohlu on Feb 16.

According to a notification, the polling in these constituencies was delayed due to law and order situa­tion. The commission has instructed the chief secretary. The polling in these constituencies was postponed due to a law and order issue. The commission has instructed the chief secretary of Balochistan, the Inspec­tor General of Balochistan, and other law enforcement agencies to under­take essential measures to guarantee fair and impartial elections. Follow­ing the hearing of election petitions, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has instructed Returning Offi­cers from six National and Provincial assembly constituencies to refrain from announcing final results.

A two-member commission bench led by Nisar Durrani, along with Member Balochistan Shah Muham­mad Jatoi, presided over the hearing of a petition challenging election re­sults. The bench has restrained the announcement of final results for two provincial assembly constituencies: PP-14 Naseerabad, PP-44 Quetta, PP-33 Gujrat, PP-126, and PP-128 Jhang.

Babar Awan, representing PTI, urged for stringent punishments for the returning officers found to have violated their oath. Furthermore, he pressed for a recount in NA-106 Toba Tek Singh and requested the relevant returning officer to furnish a report.

Meanwhile, the ECP has instructed the RO Sialkot to halt the issuance of the success notification for Khawaja Asif, a winning candidate of NA-171. This directive was issued during the commission’s review of a petition filed by Rehana Dar, an independent candidate of NA-171, who asserts victory with a lead of 50,000 votes as per Form 45. The commission direct­ed the returning officer to provide a detailed report and postponed the hearing until February 14th.