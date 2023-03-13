Share:

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has lost £10 million approximate worth of London properties case to his former loyalists in the MQM-Pakistan (MQM-P) after a legal battle at the UK High Court.

IT Minister Syed Aminul Haque represented the party in the UK court.

Insolvency and Companies Judge Clive Jones, sitting as a High Court Judge in the High Court of Justice Business and Property Court of England and Wales, has ruled that that the MQM-P is the real MQM and its members are the true beneficiaries of the trusts that control London's properties which are currently under the control of Altaf Hussain.

The judge ruled that MQM founder Altaf Hussain had resigned from the party after his August 2016 speech. The judgment means that the UK judge has ruled in the favour of MQM-P led by Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and against MQM-London, led by Altaf Hussain.

ICC Judge Jones said in his judgment: "As on 23 August 2016 Mr Altaf Hussain stood down from any role in or involvement with MQM-P. Whether temporarily or permanently that did not alter before his expulsion from MQM-P when he formed a new association operating from London."

The MQM-P and Syed Aminul Haque were represented by Barrister Nazar Mohammad and Hussain and his colleagues were represented by Richard Blake KC.