Saturday, May 13, 2023
Officials warned of action on not meeting revenue recovery targets

Our Staff Reporter
May 13, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

KHANEWAL   -    Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Azooba Azeem Friday asked the revenue officials to speed up the recovery process and warned that ex­planations would be sought from those falling short of the target at the close of the fiscal year 2022-23. Presiding over a meeting, she said that Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sindhu has ordered that the ongoing campaign for the recovery of water rate (Aabiyana), agriculture income tax, and other receivables must be accelerated to meet the targets assigned. Assistant commissioners, tahsildars, and ADLRs gave a briefing to ADCR on the status of rev­enue recovery. Azooba Azeem also directed officials to improve service delivery at Land Record Centres.

