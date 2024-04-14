Education reform call

Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani complained that the Special Investment Facilitation Council was “infringing on provincial autonomy” by involving itself in education-related matters.
Mr. Rabbani is urged to visit Sindh province to witness how the provincial government has ravaged the educational infrastructure. Thousands of closed or dysfunctional schools and thousands of absent teachers are no surprise in Sindh. The few functional schools resemble jails, where pupils are confined to classrooms without teachers conducting classes for even a few minutes. In rare exceptions where a few teachers are seen conducting classes, they indulge in teacher-centered, lengthy, irrelevant lectures riddled with the worst kind of corporal punishment.
There is no monitoring or supervising mechanism by the education department. The biometric system has failed to check the tsunami of teacher absenteeism. Even the majority of the newly appointed teachers, numbering in thousands, have opted to stay out of teaching practices. These new entrants easily find accomplices in the education department who encourage teacher absenteeism. Thus, most of the newly appointed teachers are seen working in NGOs, the private sector, pursuing academic careers, including working as journalists and lawyers. The majority of schools in Sindh lack basic facilities like electricity, washrooms, and compound walls.
In this context, if the IFC or any other entity tries to reform the system through policy and implementation mechanisms, it should be welcomed. However, either Mr. Rabbani is unaware of the sorry state of education in Sindh, or he was merely following the party line to protest against the interference of the IFC.
Any positive interference in the education sector in Sindh is welcome if it brings some modicum of functionality to the dying public education system that caters to the majority of downtrodden children.
GULSHER PANHWER,
Johi.