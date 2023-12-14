C’wealth Sectt team meets PTI chief to discuss political situation

ISLAMABAD - A high level delegation of the Commonwealth Secretariat on Wednesday called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan to discuss the prevailing political situation in the country and issues of mutual and bilateral interests. The delegation was led by Advisor and Head of Asia at the Commonwealth Secretariat Dr. Dinusha Panditaratne, according to a statement issued by the PTI’s Central Secretariat.
PTI parliamentary leader in the Senate Syed Ali Zafar and party’s Information Secretary Raoof Hasan participated in the meeting.
Advisor at the Commonwealth Secretariat Michelle Scobie, Legal officer Latoya McDowald-Hurley and Programme Officer at the Electoral Support Section Andy Baines were also present on the occasion.