Thursday, December 14, 2023
C’wealth Sectt team meets PTI chief to discuss political situation

Imran Mukhtar
December 14, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  A high level delegation of the Commonwealth Sec­retariat on Wednesday called on Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan to discuss the prevailing political situation in the country and issues of mutual and bilateral interests. The delegation was led by Advisor and Head of Asia at the Commonwealth Secretariat Dr. Dinusha Panditaratne, according to a statement is­sued by the PTI’s Central Secretariat.

PTI parliamentary leader in the Senate Syed Ali Zafar and party’s Information Secretary Raoof Hasan participated in the meeting. 

Advisor at the Commonwealth Secretariat Mi­chelle Scobie, Legal officer Latoya McDowald-Hur­ley and Programme Officer at the Electoral Sup­port Section Andy Baines were also present on the occasion.

