International delegation visits Lahore Railway Station

LAHORE - A sevenmember delegation from various countries, which is part of the 119th Advance Course of Pakistan Railways, visited Lahore Railway Station on Wednesday. Officers from Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Uganda and others toured key facilities and received detailed briefings from Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Hanif Gul. Discussions covered diverse aspects, including transportation, electrical, mechanical, signaling, and commercial operations. The divisional superintendent Lahore emphasised collaboration possibilities and presented an honorary shield to the delegation leader. The team expressed gratitude for Pakistan Railways’ commitment to safety and training initiatives, highlighting the nation’s active role in sharing expertise internationally.