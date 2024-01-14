Sunday, January 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Eggs rate in Lahore breaks records

Eggs rate in Lahore breaks records
Web Desk
1:08 PM | January 14, 2024
National, Regional, Lahore

The price of eggs on Sunday soared to Rs400 per kg in Punjab’s provincial capital of Lahore.

The local administration has failed to enforce the government rate list as the prices of most commodities are skyrocketing.

According to sources, the onions are being sold between Rs230 to Rs250 per kg against the government’s fixed rate of Rs175/kg.

The price of per dozen eggs has reached Rs400 in Lahore, while chicken is being sold at Rs615 per kg.

Last month, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) directed the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) to continue regular coordination with the provincial governments for measures to ensure price stability and to check hoarding and profiteering.

The meeting of the cabinet committee was presided over by Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, according to press statement issued by finance ministry.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1705209252.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024