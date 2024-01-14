Eggs rate in Lahore breaks records

The price of eggs on Sunday soared to Rs400 per kg in Punjab’s provincial capital of Lahore.

The local administration has failed to enforce the government rate list as the prices of most commodities are skyrocketing.

According to sources, the onions are being sold between Rs230 to Rs250 per kg against the government’s fixed rate of Rs175/kg.

The price of per dozen eggs has reached Rs400 in Lahore, while chicken is being sold at Rs615 per kg.

Last month, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) directed the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) to continue regular coordination with the provincial governments for measures to ensure price stability and to check hoarding and profiteering.

The meeting of the cabinet committee was presided over by Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, according to press statement issued by finance ministry.