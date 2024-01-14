Myths vs facts related to stigmas/stigmatisation

Myth: Mental health issues are a sign of weakness.
Fact: Mental health is influenced by various factors, including genetics and the environment. It’s not a reflection of personal strength or weakness.
Myth: People with mental illnesses are dangerous.
Fact: The majority of individuals with mental health conditions are not violent. They are more likely to be victims of violence than perpetrators.
Myth: Stigma is always based on accurate information.
Fact: Stigma often arises from misconceptions and stereotypes, lacking a factual basis.
Myth: Overcoming stigma is easy with education alone.
Fact: While education helps, addressing stigma requires comprehensive societal efforts, including dismantling discriminatory structures.
Myth: Stigma doesn’t have significant consequences.
Fact: Stigma can lead to discrimination, isolation, and hinder individuals from seeking help or support for their mental health or other conditions.
Myth: Mental health problems are rare.
Fact: Mental health issues are common and affect people from all walks of life. Many individuals successfully manage their conditions with appropriate support.
Myth: Seeking help is a sign of failure.
Fact: Seeking help for mental health is a sign of strength. It allows individuals to take control of their well-being and work towards recovery.
Shatter stereotypes, let understanding grow,
In unity, seeds of empathy we sow.
NAIMA SHAHZAD,
Sialkot.