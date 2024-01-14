Myths vs facts related to stigmas/stigmatisation

Myth: Mental health issues are a sign of weakness.

Fact: Mental health is influ­enced by various factors, includ­ing genetics and the environment. It’s not a reflection of personal strength or weakness.

Myth: People with mental ill­nesses are dangerous.

Fact: The majority of individuals with mental health conditions are not violent. They are more likely to be victims of violence than per­petrators.

Myth: Stigma is always based on accurate information.

Fact: Stigma often arises from misconceptions and stereotypes, lacking a factual basis.

Myth: Overcoming stigma is easy with education alone.

Fact: While education helps, ad­dressing stigma requires compre­hensive societal efforts, includ­ing dismantling discriminatory structures.

Myth: Stigma doesn’t have sig­nificant consequences.

Fact: Stigma can lead to discrim­ination, isolation, and hinder indi­viduals from seeking help or sup­port for their mental health or other conditions.

Myth: Mental health problems are rare.

Fact: Mental health issues are common and affect people from all walks of life. Many individuals successfully manage their condi­tions with appropriate support.

Myth: Seeking help is a sign of failure.

Fact: Seeking help for mental health is a sign of strength. It al­lows individuals to take control of their well-being and work to­wards recovery.

Shatter stereotypes, let under­standing grow,

In unity, seeds of empathy we sow.

NAIMA SHAHZAD,

Sialkot.