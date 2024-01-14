Sunday, January 14, 2024
PML-N to put country back on road to progress: Khawaja Asif

Web Desk
7:38 PM | January 14, 2024
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif has said PML-N will put the country back on road to progress after coming into power on Feb 8.

He was speaking to a women workers’ convention on Sunday.

He said Pakistan was a peaceful and prosperous country during the rule of Nawaz Sharif and Nawaz was removed to serve the cause of a few opportunists.

The former federal minister said PML-N would win as the former rulers had done nothing for the country.

“Our women were falsely implicated in cases. They themselves took their women on the roads and I swear no incident of Usman Dar’s mother took place,” he said.

The veteran PML-N leader said that motorway would be constructed upto Kharian with an estimated Rs86 billion and the road would lead to Rawalpindi afterward.

