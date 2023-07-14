Quetta Traffic Police to wear new uniform

QUETTA - Balochistan Police has decided to change the uniform of Quetta Traf­fic Police from today (July 14) and equipped them with modern re­quirements to improve the traffic management system and enhance their performance. Traffic Police Quetta SSP Behram Khan Man­dokhel while talking to media said the traffic management system has linked with the online banking system to facilitate the commuters in the submission of fines on the spot despite standing in a queue in the bank to pay the fines.

The latest system has been installed in the devices of the traffic sergeants, through which fines can be also depos­ited through debit cards, credit cards, easy money and other means on the spot, he added.

SSP Traffic Behram Khan Mandokhel said that a summary of the development of traffic police offices on the model of mega centres like NADRA and passport centres has been sent to the higher authorities.

SSP Traffic said that Quetta Traffic Police has been con­nected with Data Command and Communication Centre (D3C) and traffic is being monitored through D3C cameras installed in the city. The wireless opera­tor informs the sector incharge where observed a traffic jam problem in the city. The SSP further said that measures have been taken to provide the best services to the public, while a modern app has been launched to inform the applicants about all the stages of licence prepara­tion through text message.

He said, “Through the app, people will get timely informa­tion about the rush in different areas and they will also be able to inform the relevant traffic officer about the rush and traffic jam.” A modern licence card has been in­troduced which has a QR code and over 30 security features to elimi­nate the traffic roles violation.

