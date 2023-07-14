Friday, July 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

UN experts slam Israel for forcibly evicting east Jerusalem families

UN experts slam Israel for forcibly evicting east Jerusalem families
Web Desk
12:29 AM | July 14, 2023
International

The UN Human Rights office in Geneva says the forced eviction and displacement of Palestinian families in occupied Jerusalem by Israel may amount to a war crime and must be reversed immediately.

In a statement, UN experts said it is deeply shocking and heartbreaking to see elderly Palestinian couples evicted from their family home where they lived all their lives and raised their children.

The experts noted that Israel’s transfer of its own population into Palestinian territory and colonizing the occupied territory on violation of international law. 

Tags:

Web Desk

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1689226250.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023