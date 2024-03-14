Adiala Jail authorities deny lawyers meeting with Asad Toor

ISLAMABAD - Special Judge Central Humayun Dilawar will hear a bail petition filed by lawyers of journalist and blogger Asad Ali Toor today (Thursday) at Federal Judicial Complex Islamabad. Advocate Imaan Maz­ari and Hadi Ali Chattha was granted permission by Duty Judge Abbas Shah yesterday (Wednesday) to meet Asad Ali Toor at Adiala Jail but jail author­ities didn’t let them meet their client since there was a ban imposed by Punjab Home Ministry on meeting with prisoners due to security threats to the life of former prime minister Imran Khan who is also incarcerated at Adiala Jail after conviction in different cases. Asad Ali Toor was sent on ju­dicial remand by Judge M Shabbir last Friday af­ter completion of 10-days physical remand in the custody of FIA. His lawyers filed for bail in court of Special Judge Central Humayun Dilawar same day which was accepted for hearing. However, Judge Humayun Dilawar fixed the case for hearing on Marh 14 (Thursday). He was on leave on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, during the proceedings of harassment of journalists case at Supreme Court, Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa came to an agreement with Attorney General Mansoor Awan that Section 9, 10 and 24 of PECA Law did not conform with the notice and FIR registered by FIA against Asad Toor. AG Awan gave assur­ance to CJP Qazi Faez Isa that Asad Toor’s matter will be resolved before March 14 which was bail application date. It was also speculated that FIA might take FIR back after remarks of CJP Isa. But AG Awan never contacted the lawyers or family of Asad Toor after Monday’s hearing. Even meet­ing of family or lawyers wasn’t allowed at Adiala Jail after Friday. 78 years old mother of Asad Toor is very concerned and she’s also hopeful that Asad Toor will be granted bail today (Thurs­day) after detention of 18-days. While talking to The Nation she said, “We just want to give him bedding and some books, but our request was denied by jail authorities,” she added.