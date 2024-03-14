Pak-Afghan chamber lauds fruits’ transport from Pakistan to Russia

PESHAWAR - The Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) has commended the transportation of fruits from Pakistan to Russia via an ancient trade route.
Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa coordinator for PAJCCI, expressed optimism about the shipment of citrus in 16 trucks operated by the National Logistics Cell (NLC) from Pakistan to Russia. He described it as a positive development for the country’s business community, potentially opening up new avenues for trade and commerce in the region.
In a statement, Sarhadi emphasised the significant potential of this trade route. He said that if properly utilised, it could greatly benefit Pakistan economically and create numerous job opportunities in the region.
Sarhadi disclosed that the 16 NLC trucks transported citrus fruits from Sargodha district in Punjab to Russia, traversing three different countries over a distance of approximately 6000 kilometres.
He advocated for the continuation of such initiatives and suggested expanding beyond fruits to include other commodities in trade with Russia, thereby facilitating the country’s business community.
Sarhadi highlighted the recent decline in Pak-Afghan trade due to various obstacles, including visa requirements for truck drivers and assistants transporting goods. He urged the government to address these challenges and facilitate trade expansion not only with Afghanistan but also with Central Asian Republics (CARs) and Russia.
He viewed the recent fruit shipment to Russia as evidence of the potential in the market, stressing the importance of streamlining business procedures to attract traders.
Sarhadi proposed issuing special passes to truck drivers after security clearance to facilitate trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, citing the cumbersome process of obtaining visas and renewals.