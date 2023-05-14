Punjab Police acts against those who attacked Jinnah House

Punjab Police intensified their actions against those who recently attacked the Lahore Corps Commander House.

During the attack, one of the perpetrators was caught stealing the uniform of the Corps Commander. The suspect had allegedly stolen the uniform and worn it.

According to police sources, the suspect was later transferred to an unknown location for further investigation. Meanwhile, images of people allegedly involved in the attack on the GHQ were also released. The authorities are taking the necessary steps to bring the perpetrators to justice.

In another turn of events, the Punjab Home Department on Saturday announced that it would give Rs200,000 as a bounty to a person who would help the authorities track down the attackers of the Corps Commander House in Lahore.

The department also shared the photos of the hooligans and asked the public for support, adding that the identity of the informants would not be revealed.

Violent protests shook the country following the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan and clashes took between the party workers and security personnel in which several people were killed and others injured.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the Punjab government to move swiftly and arrest the vandals in three days.