Shahid Khaqan, Miftah Ismail & Co-accused in LNG reference given Dec 19th date without proceedings in AC

Former PM and defector of PML-N Shahid Khaqan Abbasi along with Miftah Ismail and 13 other co-accused appeared in Accountibility Court today November 14th against multi billion rupees reference regarding reward of LNG contract.

The reference was filed by NAB in 2019. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail have already spent jail time in this reference.

Barrister Zafarullah Khan, Council of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi requested the court that Supreme Court has prevented Accountbility Court to make final decisions on all the references, upon which Judge M. Bashir asked him, "What should be next date for the hearing then?. Barrister Zafar then said final verdict from the supreme court must be coming soon, so maybe one more month.

Judge M. Bashir then ordered the attendance of all accused who were present in the court and issued notices to the accused which were absent. Next hearing of the case will be held on December 19th, 2023.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi when asked a question from a reporter that what are you thoughts on Mian Nawaz Shareef travelling to Balochistan today for political alliances, Abbasi replied, "I'm facing trials in the courts what can I say about him." Replying to a question about where will he contest the election from, he replied, "I'll think about it when I get free from the courts."

Earlier, after the hearing Barrister Zafarullah Khan gifted his book "Nafs e Jibreel" to Accountibility Court Judge M. Bashir.