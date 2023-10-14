Voting ends, counting begins in New Zealand's general elections

Voting has ended in New Zealand's general elections and the counting of ballots has begun, the country's election authority said on Saturday.

"Preliminary results will be released progressively throughout the night," said the Electoral Commission.

Thousands of New Zealanders on Saturday cast their ballots to elect representatives to parliament from 19 political parties.

Voting opened at 9 a.m. local time Saturday (2000GMT on Friday) and closed at 7 p.m. (0600GMT).

The top contenders are believed to be Prime Minister Chris Hipkins' Labour Party and the center-right National Party.

In polls before the vote, Labour lagged behind the National Party, which is favored to capture enough seats to form the country’s next government.