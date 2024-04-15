Punjab's price control initiative

In a move to support the underprivileged, Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has taken decisive action to address the rising prices of essential food items in Lahore. On April 14th, a significant decision was made, heralding relief for many households across the district.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Rafia Haider, issued a notification outlining the new prices for Roti and naan. These adjustments aim to ensure that basic food staples remain affordable for all residents.

As per the decision, the price of 100 grams of Roti has been capped at 16 Pakistani Rupees, while a 120-gram naan will now be available for 20 Pakistani Rupees. This strategic intervention under the Punjab Essential Commodities (Control) Ordinance 2023, Section 5 (3), (4d), and (6) demonstrates the government's commitment to safeguarding the welfare of its citizens.

The determination of these prices was meticulously undertaken, considering factors such as wheat quality, availability, and prevailing market rates. The recommendations put forth by the Food Department played a pivotal role in shaping this initiative.

Effective immediately, the new prices will be enforced across the district, ensuring equitable access to essential food items for all segments of society. Furthermore, citizens are encouraged to report any grievances or concerns regarding bread and naan prices through the designated hotline number: 080002345 .

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's proactive stance underscores her administration's dedication to fostering social equity and addressing the needs of the vulnerable. By prioritizing the affordability of basic necessities, the government reaffirms its commitment to the welfare and prosperity of the people of Punjab.