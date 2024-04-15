Monday, April 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab's price control initiative

The determination of these prices was meticulously undertaken, considering factors such as wheat quality, availability, and prevailing market rates

Punjab's price control initiative
Kiran Fazal Butt
9:00 PM | April 15, 2024
Blogs

In a move to support the underprivileged, Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has taken decisive action to address the rising prices of essential food items in Lahore. On April 14th, a significant decision was made, heralding relief for many households across the district.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Rafia Haider, issued a notification outlining the new prices for Roti and naan. These adjustments aim to ensure that basic food staples remain affordable for all residents.

As per the decision, the price of 100 grams of Roti has been capped at 16 Pakistani Rupees, while a 120-gram naan will now be available for 20 Pakistani Rupees. This strategic intervention under the Punjab Essential Commodities (Control) Ordinance 2023, Section 5 (3), (4d), and (6) demonstrates the government's commitment to safeguarding the welfare of its citizens.

The determination of these prices was meticulously undertaken, considering factors such as wheat quality, availability, and prevailing market rates. The recommendations put forth by the Food Department played a pivotal role in shaping this initiative.

Pakistan to seek additional IMF climate financing as well

Effective immediately, the new prices will be enforced across the district, ensuring equitable access to essential food items for all segments of society. Furthermore, citizens are encouraged to report any grievances or concerns regarding bread and naan prices through the designated hotline number: 080002345 .

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's proactive stance underscores her administration's dedication to fostering social equity and addressing the needs of the vulnerable. By prioritizing the affordability of basic necessities, the government reaffirms its commitment to the welfare and prosperity of the people of Punjab.

Kiran Fazal Butt

The writer is a freelance columnist.

Blogs

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1713158401.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024