Govt starts process of clearing 197 unapproved projects incorporated in PSDP 2023-24

ISLAMABAD-The government has initiated the process of clearing 197 unapproved projects incorporated in the PSDP 2023-24, as the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Wednesday granted nod to 25 development schemes worth Rs 236.71 billion in one go. The CDWP, which met under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, has recommended Program for Elimination of Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Infection in ICT,GB and AJK worth Rs 35,411.950 million to ECNEC for approval.

The forum approved Pakistan-Korea Joint Program on certified seed potato production worth Rs 985.067m, Professional Capacity Building & Extension in Agriculture TEVT National Reform Program worth Rs 4,000.000m, detailed exploration of uranium resources in Bannu Basin & Kohat Plateau (Phase –V) worth Rs 1050.000m with the direction to rationalize the cost, reconnaissance survey of mineral resources RSMR(Phase-II) worth 1060.000m with direction to rationalize the cost, installation of on-grid solar power system at PNRA Buildings worth Rs 80.630m, implementation of online billing solution (Sehel) under public financial management reforms at federal/provincial levels worth Rs1,995.710m with direction to rationalize the cost, procurement of equipment for establishment of Cancer Hospital in ICT worth 7,476.010m, and National Health Programme worth Rs 6,382,783m.

Similarly, the forum also cleared the construction of Paharpur - Sidra Morr (N-55) Road D.I Khan Development Package worth Rs 2,678.251m, upgradation of Kundal Interchange (M-14) to Tajazai Road (N-55) D.I, Khan Development Package worth 9,224.950m, construction of Bhong Interchange on Sukkur Multan Motorway (M – 5) at its intersection with Bhong – Sadiqabad (Revised) worth 1,826.569m, construction of interchange on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (LSM) at Salloke worth Rs 1,606.444m, construction of Jamal Din Wali Interchange on Sukkur Multan Motorway (M-5) worth 1,448.502m, construction of interchange at Taraygarh On Lahore-Abdul Hakim Motorway (M-3) to facilitate people of Warburton, District Nankana Sahib worth Rs1,596.529m, infrastructure upgradation of Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works worth Rs 9,963.607m, establishment of Qasim Rail Freight Terminal at Load Out Station, Karachi worth Rs 4,293.068m, and action to strengthen performance for Inclusive and Responsive Education Program ASPIRE Rs 525.78m and construction of an interchange at M-3 ABDUL Hakim Motorway at Essan, Saharanpur District Sheikphura worth Rs 1,332.828.

The CDWP recommended construction of Khwazakhela -Besham Expressway worth Rs 79,130.878m, construction of Sindh Coastal Highway worth Rs16, 204.303m and Kachhi Canal Project Restoration of Flood Damages 2022 Rs 8,569.253m and Program for Elimination of Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Infection in ICT ,GB and AJK worth Rs 35,411.950, National Multi-sectoral Nutrition Program to reduce stunting & other forms of malnutrition worth Rs 8,583.3000m, revised PC-1 for Dubaization of Rawalpindi Khuata Road over Sihala Railways Pass & Khauta bypass worth Rs 23845.020m, provision of basic education facilities in educational institutional of ICT under FDE worth Rs 7490.596m with directions to rationalize the cost.