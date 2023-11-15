SCCI reiterates commitment to address business community’s concerns

Peshawar - The President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fuad Ishaq, and the leader of the Businessman Forum, former Senator Ilyas Bilour, have reiterated their commitment to addressing the concerns of the business community as a top priority.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Traders’ Alliance Federation (TAF) Vice Presidents Sheryar Khan, and Hasnain Shiraz, and Executive Member of the Federation Awais Sarraf, SCCI Chief Fuad Ishaq, Former FPCCI President Ghazanfar Bilour, Vice Presidents Sanaullah, and Ijaz Afridi, the business community leaders pledged to enhance collaboration with the government at both the federal and provincial levels through the SCCI platform. The aim is to bring about tax reforms, provide relief to the business community, and ensure economic stability.

The program witnessed the presence of former presidents, vice presidents, executive members, office bearers of the federation, dignitaries, and a large number of members from the business community, as mentioned in a press release issued on Tuesday.

During the event, Ilyas Bilour emphasized the need for concerted efforts to alleviate the suffering and difficulties faced by the business community through the SCCI platform.

He stated that the chamber, as the sole representative forum of the business community, has historically played a pivotal role in issue resolution. He assured continued services for the protection of business community rights, utilizing all available means and resources.

Fuad Ishaq acknowledged the significant challenges faced by the business community in the current economic scenario. He called for proactive governmental initiatives to amicably address community issues, implement tax reforms, and provide special incentives and facilities to sustain economic activities. Such measures, he believes, will foster economic stability and propel the country towards sustainable growth and progress.

Ghazanfar Bilour, reflecting on the sacrifices of the business community, highlighted their crucial role in maintaining economic stability despite adverse conditions in the province.

He affirmed SCCI’s commitment to selfless service for the business community, ensuring open doors for their concerns and a dedication to leaving no stone unturned in issue resolution.