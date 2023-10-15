Sunday, October 15, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Disrupted: 18 flights cancelled, delayed from or to Karachi, Lahore, Sialkot and Islamabad

Disrupted: 18 flights cancelled, delayed from or to Karachi, Lahore, Sialkot and Islamabad
Web Desk
1:06 PM | October 15, 2023
National

Eighteen domestic and international flights were either cancelled or delayed from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Sialkot airports Sunday, causing great hardships to passengers who devised their travel plans for various destinations.

In the case of Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, bad weather was the reason behind this episode as violent thunderstorms with hail hit the metropolis Saturday night till wee hours on Sunday.

As a result, airport sources say, multiple flights were diverted to Islamabad and Multan after weather conditions did not allow these planes to land in Lahore.

On the other hand, two Fly Baghdad flights IF-331 and IF-332 from Karachi to the Iraqi capital were cancelled.

Similarly, two domestic PIA flights PK-503 and PK-504 – one from Karachi to Gwadar and the other Gwadar to Karachi – had also been cancelled. At the same time, four more flights from Islamabad to Gilgit – PK-601, PK-602, PK-605 and PK-606 – were also cancellation list.

Pro-Palestinian march draws thousands in London with protests across UK

But the cancellations at the federal capital’s airport didn’t limit to the national flag carrier only, as Islamabad-Muscat PF-734 and Muscat-Islamabad flights of Air Sial were also on the list.

Other cancelled Air Sial flights included Lahore-Damam PF-742 and PF-743, Karachi-Lahore PF-143 and PF-144, Karachi-Islamabad PF-121, PF-122. PF-125 and PF-126.

Meanwhile, the delayed flights of different airlines were:

SereneAir: Karachi-Jeddah ER-811 (two hours and 15 minutes), Lahore-Jeddah ER-801 (three hours) with a 10-hour delay in the case of a domestic Karachi-Faisalabad flight.

Saudia: Lahore-Jeddah SV-739 (three hours and 15 minutes).

PIA: PK-302 Karachi-Lahore (one hour and 45 minutes), PK-340 Karachi-Faisalabad (rescheduled at 7pm instead of morning), PK-263 Lahore-Abu Dhabi (three hours and 20 minutes), PK-281 Sialkot-Muscat (now scheduled for 4:30pm after a three-hour delay), Sialkot-Kuwait City (two hours and 45 minutes).

airblue: PA-251 Islamabad-Skardu (four hours).

Australian voters reject greater Indigenous rights

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1697351435.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023